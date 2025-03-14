Outraged onlooker shares image of preposterous behavior on side of road: 'Just wants to be an inconvenience to hundreds of people'

Unfortunately, selfish behaviors by drivers are far from isolated.

If the objective was to inconvenience as many pedestrians and commuters as possible with one parking job, this driver seems to have nailed it.

On an anti-car subreddit, a Reddit user shared the frustrating parking of a motorist who simultaneously obstructed the sidewalk and bus lane.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photo, a large SUV can be seen with two wheels and probably two-thirds of the car sitting in the bus lane. The remaining two wheels and third of the car are on the sidewalk.

The poster noted, "of all cars it's an SUV," pointing to the car's larger size that results in it taking up roughly half of the bus lane despite the decision to go up on the sidewalk.

"Hey he just wants to be an inconvenience to hundreds of people just so he doesn't have to be inconvenienced by walking a few more meters," a user explained.

The original poster added more context to the situation: "The house they were parked by had 4 other cars parked by it, and either they had a party and this creature couldn't be bothered to walk or it's a family (or even one person) that doesn't know buses exist."

Unfortunately, selfish behaviors by drivers are not uncommon. For commuters who want to save money and cut down on their personal pollution by taking public transit options such as buses, drivers parking in bus lanes or illegally using them can slow down and disrupt the experience.

Drivers are also a thorn in the side of bikers by parking in designated bike lanes — or using them illegally as improvised passing lanes.

Parking vehicles on sidewalks makes cities more unsafe and less walkable for pedestrians looking to get exercise or go car-free.

All of these moves can create a car-dominant area with negative consequences for the planet and residents through air and noise pollution. It can also lead to a less pleasant environment for residents, as opposed to walkable areas with better aesthetics and vibes than honking cars.

Redditors were bemused by the driver's egregiously illegal parking.

"It would have been OK if he had turned his park-anywhere blinking lights on," one joked.

"At this point I'm almost sure they do an IQ test at car dealerships and they don't sell you SUVs if your IQ is above 50," another user mused.

