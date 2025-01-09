  • Home Home

Major issue plaguing American cities uncovered with eye-opening photo: 'It's beyond frustrating'

"Any progress is met by so much resistance."

by Jennifer Kodros
"Any progress is met by so much resistance."

Photo Credit: iStock

One Redditor used Atlanta as an example to show how far behind America is in maximizing metropolitan areas.

A repost on X, formerly Twitter, was posted on a subreddit dedicated to discussions about the harmful effects of car dominance on communities, the environment, safety, and public health.

"Any progress is met by so much resistance."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Bringing light to the inefficiency of the U.S. metro areas, the post pointed out that Atlanta is 60% larger in land area than Tokyo but has 35 million fewer people.

The accompanying photo shows an aerial view of Tokyo with Mount Fuji in the background.

"There's cities, there's metropolises, and there's Tokyo," the post read.

Tokyo has one of the best and busiest public transportation systems in the world. Tokyo Metro is massive, serving around 6.52 million passengers a day, per Statista. Combined with the Toei Subway, Tokyo's subway system has over 280 stations that cover the entire city, making it that much easier to get wherever you need to go quickly and easily. 

Watch now: What will it take to mainstream sustainability?

Tokyo has plans to build more with a new subway line and a direct train that will connect Haneda Airport with Tokyo Station in just 18 minutes. Japan's high-speed rails have inspired similar projects in the United States, although they've yet to come to fruition.  

Having a clean, efficient, and reliable public transit system gives residents and visitors the option to get from one place to another without a car, which can save money and time. On top of that, every mile you travel by public transit instead of driving yourself can save almost a pound of pollution. 

Walking or biking for shorter distances whenever possible is healthier for you and the planet. However, many people are reliant on their cars because there is no other option available. If that's the case, look into carpooling with others in your area and make sure to drive as efficiently as possible.

🗣️ Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

🔘 Definitely 🙁

🔘 Not sure 🤷🏽‍♂️

🔘 No way 🏘️

🔘 Only in some cities 🏙️

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The post created a lot of conversation and debate about city living, populations, and public transit.

"It's beyond frustrating, and any progress is met by so much resistance," one Redditor wrote.

Another chimed in, saying, "Rail and subway is just scratching the surface of the unbelievable people-movement system in Tokyo."

"Yet somehow the cleanest city on earth," an X user added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x