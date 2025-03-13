Home cook issues brilliant challenge that can help cut down on grocery bills: 'Comes around every 6 months'

The original poster explained that they first attempted the challenge in response to a pre-snowstorm shopping frenzy.

Food waste is a massive problem, but one Redditor has found a simple way to fight back — and save some serious cash along the way.

In a recent post in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, a user proposed a challenge: "For one month (you pick which), only eat what is in your freezer or pantry." The goal? To clear out excess food, reduce waste, and become more mindful of consumption habits.

The original poster explained that they first attempted the challenge in response to a pre-snowstorm shopping frenzy. Instead of adding to the chaos, they committed to a month of using what they already had, only purchasing short-term perishables like milk, vegetables, and eggs.

This small shift in shopping habits can have a big impact. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, "food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply." That translates to tremendous costs for households each year — and that's money that could be saved or spent more meaningfully. Plus, reducing food waste means fewer methane-emitting items rotting away in landfills.

For those looking to take on a challenge similar to the original poster's, apps like Too Good To Go and FlashFood can help people find discounted groceries nearing their expiration dates, while food tracking apps like NoWaste and Kitche can keep pantries organized to avoid forgotten items going bad.

For anything that really can't be salvaged, composting is a great way to keep scraps out of landfills.

Redditors had plenty to say about the challenge, with many users joining in to share their own versions.

"The pantry challenge! I usually couple this with no buy January and no buy July. Comes around every 6 months, ensuring no food spoils," one Redditor commented.

Another agreed and shared, "I do it at the end of summer too. To clear my pantry out for winter canning and other garden things that are getting stored for the winter."

One Redditor summed up the benefits: "An annual month of eating down the pantry and freezer does a great job of cycling through the supplies, making sure I eat things before they expire, reminding me of some of the excellent things I bought and forgot about."

By making small, intentional choices, people can cut down on food waste, save money, and lighten their environmental footprint — all without feeling like they're missing out. Sounds like a challenge worth taking.

