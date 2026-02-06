Homeowner met with instant backlash after sharing DIY off-grid set up: 'That's an awesome fire trap you have there'

"Nothing about this pic makes me comfortable."

After seeing an image of a DIY off-grid generator, Redditors urged the homeowner to reconsider their dangerous setup.

The backlash began when the New England homeowner posted a photo of a portable generator in their shed.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"That's an awesome fire trap you have there…." one person responded.

With grid outages, natural disasters, and rising electricity prices a pressing daily concern, Americans are increasingly seeking energy independence and climate resilience.

As for the original poster, they went the old-school route with a propane-powered generator.

One major drawback of propane generators is the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can cause chronic health problems or even death. The OP believed they had plenty of ventilation, though.

"I have it exhausted out with a double insulated exhaust pipe. There are 2 windows in the shed I keep open and an exhaust fan wired into the generator," the user wrote.

However, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration warns portable generators like the OP's should never be operated indoors or in enclosed spaces. Furthermore, the homeowner wanted to keep a propane tank in the shed when the generator ran because it was cold outside.

"Is this really a bad idea?" they wondered. The answer was a resounding "yes."

"Nothing about this pic makes me comfortable," one commenter said.

"Think of that house that exploded a few days ago due to a gas leak," another added.

Alternatively, a battery storage system could help the OP — and your family — stay off-grid without such risks. Battery storage units have higher upfront costs, but as EnergySage notes, they are quiet, clean, and your lifetime savings should far outweigh your initial investment.

Perhaps one person summed things up best.

"Propane should never be kept indoors," they said.

