New federal report lays out the deadly appliance trend putting US homeowners at risk: 'You could wipe out generations in one quick breath'

"They call it the silent killer, and it really is."

A federal investigation has uncovered the startling consequences of stationary outdoor generators and recommends that people move them farther from their homes.

What's happening?

WVUE summarized the report, which found that carbon monoxide had seeped into 105 Louisiana homes via stationary generators in the days following Hurricane Ida in 2021.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission conducted the study, which found that more than a dozen people fell ill after carbon monoxide entered their homes. The CPSC is now recommending that people keep their stationary generators at least 25 feet from their abodes. Prior guidelines from the National Fire Protection Association have recommended a distance of 5 feet.

"You could wipe out generations in one quick breath," Michelle Babin, one of the affected residents, told WVUE. "They call it the silent killer, and it really is. We had no idea."

Why is this report important?

Carbon monoxide is a deadly gas that cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted. Many fuel-burning products, such as gas stoves, electric generators, and combustion engines, create carbon monoxide.

Exposure to this gas can lead to poisoning, when it builds up in the blood and results in symptoms like dizziness, vomiting, weakness, loss of muscle control, blurred vision, and loss of consciousness, per the Mayo Clinic. Ultimately, this can lead to death, but even survivors may experience permanent effects, including memory loss, personality changes, and movement problems, according to the clinic.

The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning goes up after natural disasters, when people rely on generators for electricity. One New York-based study found that children are at far greater risk of carbon monoxide poisoning during power outages, largely due to improper generator use. However, pediatricians have also warned about such risks associated with the use of wood and gas stoves.

What's being done about carbon monoxide poisoning?

If you feel any of the beginning symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, it's important to get outdoors as quickly as possible and to seek medical attention immediately, the Mayo Clinic advises.

It also highlights the importance of having working carbon monoxide detectors and using gas appliances as intended — for instance, don't use a gas stove to heat your home. Generators should not be used in enclosed spaces such as garages or basements.

Another thing you can do to protect your family is to invest in an induction range, an electric-powered cooking option that does not release carbon monoxide or other pollutants into your home. This affordable alternative can save you money on your energy bills since it is about three times more efficient than gas stoves and cooks food faster.

If you rent or just aren't ready for a major kitchen renovation, you might consider a plug-in induction burner instead. These devices start at around $50 and deliver all the same benefits as a range.

