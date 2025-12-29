Americans keep getting hit with rising energy prices — but it's possible to break up with your utility company

With home energy prices on the rise, many Americans are feeling the strain.

Not all breakups are heartbreaking. In fact, some can be downright empowering — especially when you are calling it quits with your utility company.

With home energy prices on the rise, many Americans are feeling the strain. Research from household expense management platform Doxo found that the average household now spends about $347 per month — roughly $4,168 per year — on essential utilities such as electricity, gas, water, and waste services.

The report also noted that electricity costs alone have climbed more than 6% in the past year and nearly 20% over the past five years.

Faced with this reality, many homeowners want to break up with their utility company and embrace cheaper, cleaner solar energy. Making the switch doesn't need to be difficult.

Going solar is the ultimate home energy hack and one of the smartest ways homeowners can cut their energy bills — all while dramatically reducing planet-overheating pollution.

For many households, rooftop solar can lower monthly electricity costs immediately and lock in long-term savings as utility rates continue to rise. In many cases, installing solar panels can actually bring your cost of electricity down to near $0.

If you're thinking about investing in solar for your home, EnergySage makes it easy to get quick, personalized estimates to help you weigh your options.

As a trusted partner in TCD's Solar Explorer network, EnergySage's free calculators help you understand potential system sizes, projected savings, and payback periods before you ever speak to an installer.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

You can also use EnergySage to compare multiple quotes side-by-side — a process that can reveal huge price differences between installers for nearly identical systems.

With its personalized guidance and comparison tools, the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on the cost of solar panels and installation with EnergySage.

EnergySage also provides a detailed mapping tool that shows the average cost of home solar systems on a state-by-state level, along with information on available incentives and rebates.

Together, these resources help ensure you secure the best price for rooftop solar and take advantage of every incentive available to you.

Going solar can feel like a big decision, but having easy-to-understand price comparisons and clear estimates up front makes the process far less intimidating. Because solar panels typically last 25 years or more, your investment can go far in delivering clean, lower-cost electricity for decades.

Plus, pairing solar panels with other efficient electric appliances can boost savings even further. Heat pumps powered by solar, for example, can cut home heating and cooling costs by up to 50%.

Tools like TCD's HVAC Explorer make it simple to compare installers and find the most efficient HVAC solutions for your home and budget, creating an even more affordable, lower-carbon household.

Go ahead and make the breakup official. Your bank account — and the planet — will thank you.

