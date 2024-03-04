Homeowner shares photo after renovation project jeopardizes health of massive old tree: ‘I don’t have an easy answer’

“The runoff isn’t great and will most likely seal up micro and macro pores in the soil on that side over time.”

Even the most unlikely antagonists can threaten the majestic oak.

A photo posted to the popular r/arborists subreddit shows an oak tree surrounded by asphalt up to the trunk, raising concerns over the concrete’s impact on the tree’s health.

The poster asked: “How bad is concrete runoff for oaks? The driveway company scraped everything out to the sandy soil. Then laid the driveway.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The immediate threat was that concrete leaching into the ground may clog pores in the remaining soil, preventing the oak from properly absorbing air and moisture through its roots.

Oaks and other trees thrive when given adequate permeable space for roots to access water, nutrients, and oxygen. Though pavement doesn’t directly harm most mature trees, it can gradually suffocate root systems, according to the journal Landscape and Urban Planning. This stresses trees, leaving them more vulnerable to diseases, pests, and extreme weather events such as droughts and storms.

Trees’ impact on human life is vast. Not only do they emit the oxygen we breathe, but also studies have demonstrated strong links between the presence of trees and human health. For example, women with more trees around their homes are less likely to have underweight babies.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Bottom line: The Redditor had several incentives to help their beloved tree. As the image sparked conversation, commenters shared worries that the runoff could severely damage the oak’s root system.

One arborist suggested: “The runoff isn’t great and will most likely seal up micro and macro pores in the soil on that side over time. I don’t have an easy answer (not saying there isn’t one) but airspading and replacing the soil should remedy any concern about the runoff.”

However, costs often deter people from taking corrective steps once concrete is poured. The best defense is proper planning before installation.

When landscaping near treasured trees, it’s wise to leave substantial bare soil buffer zones around the root areas. Safer paving options include gravel, bricks, or permeable pavement, which allow rainfall and moisture to penetrate ground layers. We can prevent damaging our leafy allies by simply giving them the room they need.

Saving green and going green may seem at odds, but with eco-conscious planning, we can find common ground.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.