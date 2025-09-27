  • Home Home

Homeowner gets unexpected response after sharing photo of dying tree in front yard: 'Good riddance'

by Beth Newhart
Photo Credit: Reddit

Being a homeowner comes with ups and downs and many surprises, and that includes dealing with unexpected landscaping issues.

In the r/arborists subreddit, a Reddit user posted a photo of a tree on their property that died while they were away on vacation and asked for advice on how to manage what remained.

"We came back from a [two-week] vacation to find the main stalk of our Norway Maple we planted 4 years ago dead. But there are a couple [shoots] off of it that are now thriving. I have no idea what happened. Do I need to cut down the dead main stalk?" the original poster wrote. 

Many commenters identified the tree as invasive and advised the poster to completely remove it and start fresh. 

"This tree was on its way out before you went on vacation. It's invasive anyway so just rip it up and start over," one user wrote.  

"And good riddance!" another commenter added.

"If you're in North America, I would recommend replacing it with a native tree. If you like the look, get a sugar maple. They're better for our environment, and they are more resilient to our climate," another user commented.

It's important to always do your research before adding new plants and foliage to your yard to make sure they're not invasive to your area. Invasive plant species threaten ecosystems and can be harmful to the wildlife around them. They also can be troublesome to fully remove and damaging to your property.

You can help keep invasive plant species at bay by installing native plants and rewilding your yard. This is becoming more popular because it encourages biodiversity, supports pollinators, and helps local wildlife survive. 

Building up a garden or replacing your grass with clover or buffalo grass can be great places to start. Even slowly or partially replacing your lawn can save you time on lawn maintenance and money by lowering water bills and other expenses.

