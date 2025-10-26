Homeowner outraged over neighbor's sudden destructive act: 'Consult a lawyer'

Unfortunately, having a disagreement with a neighbor is something many people have to deal with at some point in their lives. But the situation can escalate quickly when it involves the destruction of property and plant life.

In the case of one frustrated homeowner, their neighbor allegedly cut down a large number of trees that weren't theirs to do as they saw fit. Without a clear idea of what they should do next, they took to "r/treelaw" in search of advice.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Came home from work today and an entire row of mature 20 year old pine trees were gone and a tree service was finishing up work," the homeowner wrote.

While it may be difficult to see from the picture provided by the original poster, it appears to show where the property lines are located. "I've measured, looked at my survey and several maps as well as called the previous owner and these trees are indeed on my property," added the OP.

The neighbor's actions seemed to have a multi-layered effect on the homeowner. Not only were they upset by the loss of the trees and the environmental impact, but the move could also result in a substantial loss of future earnings.

"Now our privacy has been affected, lowered the curb appeal, and we have to look directly at the side of their house," vented the original poster.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In the comments section, several users didn't hold back as they shared their opinions on the situation.

"Police, lawyer, arborist…in that order," noted one commenter.

"You start with the surveyor. Until you know exactly where the property line is, you don't know whose trees they are. Once the survey is done and it is determined whether or not those are your trees, you consult a lawyer and an arborist," suggested another user.

As the commenter mentioned, it is always a good idea to determine the exact location of the property lines before taking a dispute with a neighbor to the next level. Not only can it help shore up your case, but it could also resolve it without even going to court.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.