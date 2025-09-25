Homeowner outraged over neighbor's shocking act along property line: 'Bad behavior'

"Make sure you know what you want before you begin negotiating."

When a neighbor damaged a homeowner's cherished tree, they went to a place you can usually count on for some solid advice.

"In San Francisco, California, what would the fine people of r/treelaw suggest that I do here?" a homeowner asked in a Reddit post. "The neighbors don't seem to want to accept any responsibility for the bad behavior."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained in the caption that they had planted this wonderful plum tree 40 years ago. While it was starting to cross over their property line, their neighbors decided to install a fence right where it was growing.

Unfortunately, the photo the OP included shows how the fence runs through the base of the tree, which their neighbors cut.

"2 arborists have said the tree is toast and will become a fall hazard. … Neighbors say 'there are still leaves on it' which I guess makes it just fine in their eyes," the OP lamented.

It can be really disheartening when something gets in the way of you enjoying your outdoor space. From HOA bylaws to people who don't like the sight of rewilded lawns, making financially and environmentally smart decisions outdoors can be hard.

But that doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Getting to know other people in your neighborhood could be the key to making positive change. Talking to your other neighbors may not fix the problem, but it could provide emotional and social support.

Try inviting one or a few people over for lunch or coffee. It doesn't have to happen at that gathering, but at some point, weave your story into the conversation. Talking about the financial or health benefits of being eco-friendly could help them better understand where you're coming from.

As for the legal aspect of tree disputes, the "fine people of r/treelaw" had a few different suggestions.

One Reddit user said, "If the tree is on the property line, it belongs to both property owners in common, which means one owner cannot make a unilateral decision about removing [or harming] the tree," citing California Legislative Information.

"It is important that you … document that the removal of growth has caused existential damage to the tree. Until this is established your neighbor may reasonably think they have not broken the law," another person commented.

They continued, "Pay for the written report from your arborist. Show your neighbors the report and explain that they've broken the law. … Make sure you know what you want before you begin negotiating."

