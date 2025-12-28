New homeowner stunned by neighbor's aggressive actions: 'I called the state police'

When you move into a new place, there's always concern about what the new neighbors will be like.

Unfortunately, one Redditor drew the short straw, and they shared their misfortune on the r/BadNeighbors subreddit.

"I just bought a six-plus-acre property in northern Pennsylvania and am in my first month of living here, starting up a farm and food community," the original poster shared.

They said that their neighbor had placed stakes all along the property line, using an old property map that had an incorrect land split. The OP said the line was now 50-plus feet within the actual border on all sides.

"I called the state police and [they] told me it was a civil matter, at best, and I could send a cease and desist through my lawyer," the concerned homeowner explained. "What can I do?"

The OP noted that they are confident it is an encroachment, as the property lines showed the same on multiple official websites and apps. Only the neighbor's private company assessment was different.

While it's understandable that the OP is upset that their land is under encroachment, all they can do in the meantime is discuss this predicament calmly to avoid it escalating before the official survey results are back.

Disputes like this can really hinder property improvements and increase stress. Similar disputes have seen neighbors cutting down mature trees, turning yards into a personal landfill, and refusing to replace a leaking septic system.

When a homeowner has to focus on these issues, it steals their energy from creating eco-friendly home solutions, such as adding native plants to a yard and installing solar panels, which can also benefit the local area.

The Redditors encouraged the OP to think more calmly and to let the survey prove the neighbor's wrongdoing.

"The only correct answer is an official survey," one commenter advised. "Once you have that, then action to remove his access can begin."

Another Redditor added, "While waiting for a survey, you can go to the county and get any recording surveys and see if there are any property markers you can find."

