Distraught homeowner pleads for help after neighbor's actions cause serious hazards: 'This is really bad'

A Georgia homeowner took to Reddit to seek advice about a persistent problem with their neighbor's septic system, posting pictures and explaining that it has been leaking for several years, with the runoff of raw sewage flowing onto the original poster's property.

"You don't have any idea of the smell," the OP elaborated to a commenter. "It makes you gag."

In the r/LawyerAdvice subreddit, the OP reports that the smell is so strong it permeates their entire home, making it difficult to be outside for any length of time due to the pervasive odor. They have contacted the county's environmental health department multiple times, but aside from giving notice to the neighbor, the county has not been able to assist them. They explain that local lawyers are not interested in helping them file a suit for damages.

The OP felt like they had hit several dead ends in their efforts to solve the problem.

Disputes with neighbors can often feel awkward and uncomfortable, and when a neighbor's actions or inactions negatively affect us, it can be difficult to know how to handle the situation. Difficult neighbors can often be a barrier to people who want to make eco-friendly changes to their property and can be a source of anger and resentment.

Anything that permeates the property line — including sewage — can cause a conflict. Whether it's an overgrown tree, a chemical weed solution, or simply an eyesore, it can be challenging when a person's living choices affect their neighbors.

The best initial tactic is typically to have an open, honest, and kind conversation with your neighbor if faced with a difficult situation. Neighbors sometimes don't realize that what they are doing or not doing is affecting the people who live nearby. When made aware, they can often make modifications or explain.

The OP expressed that the property owner is a major real estate owner in the area and implied that there may be political reasons that have made the county hesitant to step in and assist.

Commenters on the Reddit post offered advice on contacting the county, accompanied by a dose of empathy.

"Remember local news stations love a good fluff piece about a little guy fighting a big corporation," mentioned one Redditor.

"You'd be amazed what happens when the public is on your side."

Another commenter simply said, "This is really bad."

