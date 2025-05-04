Homeowner horrified after uncovering neighbor's disturbing behavior near backyard stream: 'Lots of critters have already died'

A Redditor provided some simple advice for a homeowner who caught a neighbor draining oil drums into a neighboring creek: "Start calling literally everyone."

The homeowner shared the story and some photo evidence of their neighbor's misdeeds to the r/TreeLaw subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They noted that their neighbor emptied several 55-gallon drums of oil into a waterway that connects to their property. Disturbingly, they relayed that "lots of critters have already died" as a result of the blatant pollution.

The community was unsurprisingly riled up by the neighbor's actions and overflowing with recourse for the original poster. One popular suggestion was to contact the Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency right away. Users then piled on with more people to call to ensure the polluting neighbor faced justice.

One Redditor suggested reaching out to regional environmental nonprofits that could help ensure that government agencies took swift action. Other users encouraged them to contact their fire department or their state's wildlife and game department. Another option was reaching out to local news outlets, which users said would be happy to broadcast their neighbor's illicit activities.

"Fish and game, EPA, fire dept, police, local water control district, county/ city code enforcement, local media, etc.," a user summed it up. Other users added that the OP should take photos of the animals for evidence.

Fortunately, there are a lot of reasons to believe that the neighbor will face stiff fines and punishment for illegally dumping oil. Corporations and individuals pay a hefty price for it. The sad news is that it's too late for the animals that were already impacted by the neighbor exposing them to oil.

Inconsiderate neighbors around the country have been caught doing similarly environmentally damaging things, though maybe not as egregious as this one. Some have left oil in the street after using it as a de facto auto shop, while others burn trash or yard waste on their property with little regard for those next door.

Sometimes a simple conversation can help resolve these issues, but other times it's necessary to call the proper authorities and media outlets, as the community suggested.

Redditors were eager for the neighbor to get their comeuppance.

"This is horrifying," one user wrote.

"And HIGHLY illegal," a user added. "Prison time for sure."

"He's effectively poisoning the water table in that entire area," another user said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.