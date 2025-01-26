Homeowner disturbed after neighbor's daily chore wreaks havoc on backyard: 'Breathing it in all day is really bad'

"[This] must make you all really sick."

An exasperated homeowner turned to the Reddit community r/BadNeighbors to ask for advice on what to do about their discourteous neighbor. Thankfully, the original poster was met with support.

"Neighbor burns yard waste daily for 4-5 hours in a barrel," they wrote after sharing an image of the smoke. "This is my backyard covered in smoke. Smoke fogs out my entire property/cannot work out back in the shed."

Photo Credit: Reddit

All forms of smoke can cause great harm to communities. One Environmental Research Paper on the effects of wildfire smoke found that breathing in these fumes can cause severe health complications, including respiratory distress, neurological impairment, and cardiovascular disease.

Smoke also releases chemicals into the air, exacerbating air pollution. Poor air quality is harmful to the atmosphere, plants, and surrounding ecosystems, as it contributes to the overheating of our planet.

In this particular case, the neighbor is emitting harmful pollutants into the atmosphere by burning their yard waste daily. Their actions are not only damaging to the environment but also to the other homeowners in the community.

"That's toxic man," wrote one user. "Breathing it in all day is really bad."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"I feel TERRIBLE for you!" wrote another Redditor. "The smoke must make you all really sick. Keep us posted, this is terrible."

When it comes to neighbors, it can be difficult to live near someone who does not respect the community. Unfortunately, across the U.S., homeowners have dealt with similar incidents of disrespectful neighbors. Homeowners have turned to Reddit after their neighbors destroyed their native gardens, chopped down their trees without permission, and dumped waste onto their property.

For homeowners trying to adopt eco-friendly lifestyles, dealing with difficult neighbors can be especially challenging.

Redditors continued to discuss the neighbor's detrimental actions and offered possible solutions for the frustrated homeowner.

"Depending where you live, there may be laws regarding burning trash," wrote one user. They explained that in Florida, where the OP lives, "there are restrictions," but they "cannot burn within 150 feet of an occupied house in Florida."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



