Homeowner exasperated by neighbor's nightmare behavior: 'We have tried having an adult conversation with them'

An exasperated homeowner turned to Reddit for advice about what steps to take against a neighbor's insufferable behavior.

The thread posted to the appropriately named r/neighborsfromhell community set the scene.

The neighbor had cut their car's exhaust pipe, and they let the vehicle idle for hours at a time while revving it sporadically.

Cutting an exhaust pipe can make a vehicle's noise louder, but it can also provide a small boost in performance, according to AutoZone.

The first step most would take to address the issue was a dismal failure.

"We have tried having an adult conversation with them face to face but that only made things worse," the original poster said.

The neighbor admitted that they are trying to annoy the neighborhood. Even more perplexing was the OP's revelation that this antisocial behavior has been going on for two years.

The comments urged the poster to involve the authorities. As many pointed out, noise control laws exist in just about every state.

The top comment noted, "Most cities have noise ordinances that establish quiet hours or decibel limitations. Research those for your area and call the police to report it. Most states regulate automobile exhaust and exhaust pipe length."

However, the poster expressed reluctance to involve law enforcement, and other commenters weren't convinced the police would take any action.

Aside from being a pain in the neck for neighbors, idling a car for a sustained period is terrible for the environment and the car alike. The release of unnecessary tailpipe pollution adds to the already significant vehicle fumes that trap heat in the atmosphere and cause global temperatures to rise.

Meanwhile, it will also release toxins and particulate matter, reducing local air quality and increasing the risks of respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses for residents — including the vehicle owner.

The thread highlighted the harsh reality that many have to deal with from inconsiderate neighbors. Whether it's neglect of a pet or active sabotage of a garden with harmful chemicals, few things disturb the peace quite like a bad neighbor.

A civil discussion is optimal, but not always realistic, so collective local action may be needed to press officials to clamp down on harmful behavior.

Other suggestions ranged from the morally dubious (if understandable) to the outright criminal, but there was some practical advice among the vitriol.

"Get his license plate number and alert the DMV about the illegal modifications. … It's possible that they could get the registration revoked making the vehicle illegal to drive," one said.

