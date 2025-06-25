Homeowner stunned after security camera captures footage of neighbor's shocking act: 'They have not said anything'

If you've ever tried to be a good steward of the planet by planting a tree, starting a compost pile, or turning your lawn into a native plant haven, you've probably discovered the unexpected obstacle that is your neighbors.

A Reddit user posted to the r/treelaw community with home security footage showing their neighbor's car rolling into the tree in their front yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner said they found their tree "pushed over from the base" one morning, and after checking their cameras, they saw a neighbor's vehicle driving into it. The neighbor never came forward with a note or a knock on the door explaining what happened.

"It partially sprung back up when they moved the car, and they came back a few minutes later and pushed it upright a little more," said the original poster. "They have not said anything to us about it. I noticed the bark all chewed up and checked the cameras. I have not gone over to talk to them yet, either."

The homeowner hoped for some advice, asking for the approximate value of the tree should it die.

Trees on residential lots aren't just decorative; they're also essential components of local ecosystems.

Urban trees reduce the heat island effect, improve air quality, and absorb stormwater runoff. They also store carbon, which helps manage Earth's overheating.

Yet, as many in the Reddit thread noted, the real issue isn't just the lost tree; it's the uphill battle homeowners face when trying to build climate-friendly environments while dealing with uncooperative or oblivious neighbors.

"I would suggest you attempt to settle it peacefully between you, the neighbor, and their insurance. If they refuse to play ball, then I would escalate to police reports," suggested one commenter.

"They are definitely trying very hard to prevent it from hitting the tree in the hilarious first photo. TBH I would go easy on 'em, tell them what new tree you want and see if they do right by ya," said another.

It is frustrating when neighbors don't take responsibility, especially when their actions affect your environmental footprint. Situations like this remind us that the smallest acts, like planting or protecting a tree, can face surprisingly obstacles from right next door.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



