Homeowner looks to make first move in standoff with nosy neighbor: 'Make it look 100% intentional'

A Reddit user planning to add a plot of native prairie to their property sought advice about how to stay on the right side of the city's codes.

In the thread, posted to r/NativePlantGardening, they explained that the city's guidelines about not letting noxious weeds spread were "very vague." They also mentioned that while they don't have an HOA, one of the biggest problems could still come from an overzealous neighbor.

"Unfortunately, our next-door neighbor has a history of calling the city on other people she has issues with … and it's not out of the question that she notices what we're planting and tries to find something to complain about," they said.

The responses offered some practical tips for staying on the right side of the city's code and avoiding the wrath of the neighbor. The top comment offered a list of steps to take, stressing that "the main thing for native plants in a suburban setting is to make it look 100% intentional."

Simple actions they suggested included adding decorative features, as well as signage to inform nosy onlookers about what's going on.

The discussion raised an important point about how local organizations can inhibit eco-friendly gardening options and home improvements. Although gardening with native plants saves homeowners money and effort and helps the environment by supporting crucial pollinators, these yards can still encounter pushback.





Although the original poster doesn't have to deal with an HOA, many homeowners do, especially those who live in new builds, where over 80% are subject to an HOA, according to the U.S. Census, via Real Estate News. However, bylaws are not set in stone, and there are ways to overcome them civilly.

Other responses pointed out the importance of taking a proper inventory of what they plant in case there are any future tangles with the city.

One user advised, "Being able to identify each plant is beneficial too, if enforcement is contacted."

Another emphasized the value of good communication to smooth over any potential conflict.

"My front yard looks nuts before it all grows in spring so having my garden signs up does help," they said. "Also my neighbors now know what I'm doing and they aren't bothered."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







