Homeowner devastated after HOA destroys decades of work: 'Hacked apart'

A botanist's Reddit post about their homeowners association destroying a 20-year-old rare plant collection is sparking widespread outrage.

Posting on an HOA-related Reddit forum, the user explained they moved to find "peace" and set up their prized collection on their patio. These weren't just a few pots; they were "brightly colored aloes and agaves, all in hand-thrown Italian clay pots," which the HOA rules allowed.

Then came a violation for having "too many plants." The botanist replied to explain. "Two days later, I came home to find my collection hacked apart," the user wrote. The HOA's excuse? The gardener "misunderstood" directions.

This is more than just one person's nightmare. It's a perfect example of just one HOA issue that drives countless homeowners up the wall year after year. All over the country, HOAs are notorious for blocking eco-friendly, money-saving updates.

This often includes planting native species and food gardens. For homeowners, the benefits are huge. Native plants mean less time and money spent on maintenance than a thirsty grass lawn.

Honing your green thumb can save you lots of green, too. A food garden saves money on groceries and provides better-tasting food, not to mention provides the physical and mental health benefits of gardening. Environmentally, these yards have a smaller carbon footprint. They use less water, cut out pesticides, and provide vital food and shelter for local pollinators.

But HOAs often fight these positive changes. One HOA president even faced a board battle just to propose native plants. Another homeowner was cited for "weeds" after they installed a water-saving xeriscape garden. It's not just plants, either. Other HOAs have been caught trying to block rooftop solar panels for "aesthetic reasons."

Fighting back can feel impossible, but there is helpful information on how homeowners can work with their boards to change outdated bylaws.

Commenters on the post were furious.

"Definitely should have pursued destruction of property," one person said.

Another warned that it would be a tough fight: "Add in that HOA guaranteed has loads of money ... They're going to drag it out."

An HOA secretary in the comments section offered a different view: "The HOA needs to serve the homeowners, not police them."

