Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'This is really beautiful'

A newly renovated yard that's everything you ever wanted brings a sense of accomplishment, so it makes sense you'd want to show it off to others.

A Reddit user in the r/Austin subreddit did just that when they uploaded several photos of their recently transformed yard with the title, "Dry creek, path and plantings in South Austin."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Though they didn't go into detail in the post about the changes made, they did go into further detail in the comments on the post and shared, "Recently completed this dry creek and flagstone path install with native/well-adapted plantings and thought it might be worth sharing here."

Other Redditors agreed that the new look was lovely and took notes for their own landscaping goals.

"I want to do something similar on my home," one user commented.

Another person exclaimed, "This is really beautiful, thank you for sharing! … I'm curious which native plants in particular you're having good luck with."

The original poster shared that they used the Wildflower Center and City of Austin Grow Green Program plant databases to find native plants for their yard, which is an excellent idea for aiding in the transition from a regular yard to a native lawn.

Rewilding your yard with native plants not only makes your home more beautiful but also offers several other benefits to homeowners. The most significant benefit of native plants is the time they save you, as they need very little maintenance. Native lawns also save homeowners money on their water bill, as these plants require less water.

Additionally, having native plants in your yard can reduce water runoff (in this case, enhanced by the dry creek bed) and control erosion, depending on the kind of plants you use, and because they are native, these plants are resistant to local weather, so they are more likely to survive whatever comes their way.

Switching to native plants not only adds beauty to your yard but also attracts pollinators, helping to protect our food supplies. You'll likely find more wildlife, in general, after rewilding your yard.

Even if you only install a few native plants in a single flowerbed, you'll see benefits. Utilize a database, like the original poster, to discover which plants are native to your area, or start with ones that are common in most areas, like buffalo grass or blue grama.

