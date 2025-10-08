  • Home Home

Proud homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'I couldn't be happier with the results'

by Laurelle Stelle
"Love seeing your vision come to life!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Living in a new home is always an exciting experience — everything looks fresh and clean, and you can add your own stamp to the place. One homeowner from the Netherlands was pleased with the transformation of their garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster, who took to r/gardening to show off their handiwork, explained how their garden was once a "concrete paver desert."

"I immediately tried to improve a bit by lifting a few slabs and planting some greenery, but the big redesign had to wait," they said. With the help of a landscaping company, they were able to add some variety to the space, bringing in flowers, trees, and plenty of climbing vines.

"I couldn't be happier with the results and how well the plants (mostly perennials and climbers) did in their first year," said the Redditor. "I decided to share a series of photos with this community."

The stunning garden boasts a vibrant collection of greenery and flowers, ranging from thyme to bleeding heart, each adding to the rich tapestry of colors. Climbing plants grow up posts surrounding the patio, and a new seating area looks perfect for outdoor dining.

"This is gorgeous I'm so jealous. I live in an apartment complex and the plants are okay but I'm amazed at how your garden turned out," one enthused user commented.

"Love seeing your vision come to life! Especially helpful to see how you sectioned out a small space to make it seem like multiple gardens!" another observed.

One of the most wonderful aspects of upgrading or rewilding an outdoor space — namely, planting native plants and wildflowers — is the support it provides for pollinators. Bees and butterflies will likely be attracted to the area, helping to increase biodiversity and ensure the pollination of beneficial plants, including crops that we rely on for a secure food supply. Many of these plant species are also more hardy than a traditional grass lawn, while using less water and requiring less maintenance.

The original poster observed that the garden would only get better. 

"Makes me feel peaceful just looking at it," another wrote.

