Proud homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'I couldn't be happier with the results'

Living in a new home is always an exciting experience — everything looks fresh and clean, and you can add your own stamp to the place. One homeowner from the Netherlands was pleased with the transformation of their garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster, who took to r/gardening to show off their handiwork, explained how their garden was once a "concrete paver desert."

"I immediately tried to improve a bit by lifting a few slabs and planting some greenery, but the big redesign had to wait," they said. With the help of a landscaping company, they were able to add some variety to the space, bringing in flowers, trees, and plenty of climbing vines.

"I couldn't be happier with the results and how well the plants (mostly perennials and climbers) did in their first year," said the Redditor. "I decided to share a series of photos with this community."

The stunning garden boasts a vibrant collection of greenery and flowers, ranging from thyme to bleeding heart, each adding to the rich tapestry of colors. Climbing plants grow up posts surrounding the patio, and a new seating area looks perfect for outdoor dining.

"This is gorgeous I'm so jealous. I live in an apartment complex and the plants are okay but I'm amazed at how your garden turned out," one enthused user commented.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

"Love seeing your vision come to life! Especially helpful to see how you sectioned out a small space to make it seem like multiple gardens!" another observed.

One of the most wonderful aspects of upgrading or rewilding an outdoor space — namely, planting native plants and wildflowers — is the support it provides for pollinators. Bees and butterflies will likely be attracted to the area, helping to increase biodiversity and ensure the pollination of beneficial plants, including crops that we rely on for a secure food supply. Many of these plant species are also more hardy than a traditional grass lawn, while using less water and requiring less maintenance.

The original poster observed that the garden would only get better.

"Makes me feel peaceful just looking at it," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.