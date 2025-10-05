Gardener shares jaw-dropping before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'It looks stunning'

A London homeowner decided against hiring a professional landscaper after receiving an expensive estimate (£96,000, or $129,000 USD) and transformed their yard into a beautiful natural garden all on their own, sharing photos on the r/GardeningUK subreddit.

"You've done an incredible job," one commenter said.

The before photos show the expanse of artificial turf that the original poster was anxious to get rid of. Touted as a low-maintenance alternative to a grass lawn, artificial turf has a lot of drawbacks. It has been linked to both health and environmental issues.

After removing the turf, they created meandering stone and rock pathways through the yard surrounding areas for planting. They then filled the soil with native plants and flowers, creating a beautiful, natural-looking garden that is thriving — quite the upgrade.

Rewilding your yard with native plants or a natural lawn is a great, low-maintenance option for creating a beautiful outdoor space that is also environmentally friendly.

Since native plants are acclimated to the local climate and soil, they thrive in natural conditions and require less water than non-native plants, saving you money on your water bill and helping conserve a valuable resource. Native plants are low-maintenance, growing naturally on their own, so planting a native garden like the OP is also a time-saver.

Native plants help create a balanced ecosystem that can attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. The plants provide shelter and nourishment to the pollinators, and the pollinators help the plants thrive and reproduce, creating a mutualistic relationship that can enhance the health and beauty of the garden. Pollinators are also critical to the protection of our food supply.

The OP created additional dimension with potted plants of varying sizes and planters and added finishing touches like a bench and a birdhouse.

Commenters were very impressed with the results.

"Well done," said one Redditor. "It looks stunning."

Another commenter understood the value, saying the OP did "a service to society and ecology by tearing up that awful astro-turf and laying in a diverse, beautiful garden for the various forms of wildlife to thrive in."

Another simply stated, "Oh WOW."

