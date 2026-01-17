Homeowner creates clever yard sign to tell neighbors to mind their business: 'That's a great idea'

A thoughtful homeowner put up a cute sign to let their neighbors know that their yard was in a transitional period.

The gardener posted an image of the sign on Reddit. It read, "This home is transitioning to native plantings. So please, bee patient. Learn why and how at MaineAudubon.org/plants or xerces.org."

In the caption, they explained: "Made some signs in Canva to give my neighbors an explanation of what's happening. Also, can't resist a good pun."

The sign was placed over a large sheet of black plastic. The OP likely used this sheet to kill grass or plants to make room for the makeover.

Before you can curate a beautiful, natural lawn or native plant space, you may have to remove invasive plants or a manicured lawn. It's not the prettiest process, which is why such a sign is helpful.

While an unsightly plastic sheet might irk some neighbors, the end result will be a thriving, gorgeous landscape. Native plant yards are often teeming with colorful flowers and diverse plants.

Plus, these plants invite native animals to visit. One gardener captured a video of a hummingbird flitting around their plants, and another saw a Cooper's hawk taking a bath.

A native plant yard is also easy to care for, as these species need less watering, weeding, and fertilizing. You can save money on gardening products and water bills and reduce the time you spend on maintenance.

Beautiful spaces make your life easier and support local ecosystems. They create habitats and food sources for local creatures, especially pollinators, which humans rely on heavily to maintain food security.

About 35% of the world's food crops rely on bees, birds, bats, and more for reproduction. Natural spaces, such as the one the OP was working to create, bolster crop success by supporting pollinators.

Other native plant gardeners enjoyed the post and left encouraging comments.

"Heck yeah that's a great idea!!" one person wrote.

Someone else wished the OP well on their native plant mission, saying, "Happy grass killing and flower growing to you!"

And another appreciated the educational aspect of the sign, stating, "I like the 'learn how' part. Sharing the love and knowledge."

