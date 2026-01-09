Homeowner thrilled after capturing footage of unexpected visitor enjoying backyard feature: 'Beautiful'

"Thank you for sharing."

One homeowner in central California unknowingly opened a local spa for birds of prey in their own backyard.

Shared in the r/gardening subreddit, the poster shared a 19-second video that shows their patio area with greenery, flowers, and multiple birdbaths with flowing water. As the poster zooms in on one of the birdbaths, a Cooper's Hawk is seen fully embracing the bath life and then hopping on the side of the reservoir to dry in the sun.

"Stepped out and caught this today!" the poster wrote.

Moments like this hawk casually bathing in the homeowner's backyard offer proof that rewilded yards can quickly become a thriving habitat for any ecosystem's crucial wildlife. When homeowners plant native species suited to their gardening zone, they can create welcoming spaces for themselves and wildlife.

Native lawns and plants require far less water than traditional grass lawns, which can significantly lower monthly water bills and reduce time spent weeding. They demand less mowing, fertilizing, and maintenance, saving gardeners time, energy, and money.

In return, yards with native plants, clovers, milkweed, and honeysuckle, or designed with xeriscaping, help support local ecosystems by providing habitats and nutrients for birds, insects, and pollinators. Healthier ecosystems with healthy pollinator populations protect our food supply and filter pollutants out of the environment.

Even partially replacing a conventional lawn can make a difference and provide visible environmental benefits, like an unexpected wildlife visit.

Reddit users in the comments enjoyed the bird bath success story.

"You didn't know that you opened up a bird spa? Lol," one wrote.

"This is the most relaxed murder bird I've ever seen," one joked.

"I can't believe I hadn't thought of this before!" another wrote. "Thank you for sharing your garden and beautiful avian visitor."

