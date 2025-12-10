Homeowner shares 'wonderful' before-and-after photos after revamping their backyard: 'Already looking forward to next year'

"Looks wonderful so far!"

A Reddit user has transformed their monoculture lawn into a native plant haven. Their backyard revamp is a natural asset for both homeowners and local wildlife.

The Redditor shared their developing outdoor space in the r/NoLawns subreddit.

They detailed their lawn conversion project, which began this past spring. The goal was to change a traditional grass lawn into a native landscape.

Photos show promise for the vibrant ecosystem now taking root.

The homeowner prepared their land, putting up posts and wire fencing. They've already started seeing tangible results.

Monarch butterflies have landed to enjoy their perennial milkweeds. This bodes well for the local environment as pollinators are great for biodiversity and keep our food supply chains intact.





According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, about 70% of monarchs in the U.S. migrate from the East Coast. Giving this species managed, homemade habitats will allow their surroundings to prosper.

"Already looking forward to next year," the excited Redditor said. They expect further growth and wildlife activity.

The homeowner's lawn revamp brings personal and environmental benefits.

Native plants adapt to local climate and soil. They need less maintenance than typical grass lawns, saving time and energy. Less water also reduces the cost of water bills.

Clover, buffalo grass, other native plants, or xeriscaping are low-maintenance lawn replacements. Even a partial natural lawn can contribute to a healthier environment.

Native lawns create a thriving ecosystem for pollinators to protect the food supply. Butterflies and insects make these yards become vital biodiversity hotspots.

Upgrading or rewilding your yard can support neighborhood green spaces.

The Reddit community praised the homeowner for their inspiring project.

"Looks wonderful so far! Can't wait to see your progress next year," one user commented.

Another described a potential heaven on earth: "Wildflower meadow, cosmos, native perennials."

"We'd love this over at r/nativeplantgardening as well!" a green-thumbed homeowner said.

