Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after transforming dull backyard: 'Amazing work'

A homeowner on social media wowed fellow landscaping enthusiasts with a series of photos showcasing their backyard's remarkable transformation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures, posted to r/landscaping, tell the story in four shots. The first snap shows a lifeless patch of earth that gradually becomes a vibrant green space by the final picture. The outer rim of the yard is a mulch bed bordered by carefully laid stone and tastefully adorned with a colorful variety of plants. The new yard's centerpiece is a fetching water feature overlooked by a ceramic frog.

"Before and after. All done by myself," the caption read.

The pictures demonstrate the possibilities that come with a little knowledge, patience, and a bit of effort. Beyond the dopamine hit that kudos from peers on social media bring, there are plenty of other reasons to get to work on your yard. It often comes down to the right plant selection.

By rewilding a yard with native plants, you can transform a drab patch of dirt into a thriving little ecosystem.

To slightly modify a classic line from the '80s classic, Field of Dreams, "If you build it, they will come." The "they" in this case refers to pollinators and other helpful little guests. They'll more than earn their keep by keeping plants healthy and eliminating pests.

Opting for plants that have adapted to an area over thousands of years means they don't require as much effort or time to maintain. For example, drought-resistant plants thrive in even the most parched regions. It's one of the reasons some municipalities are offering generous incentives for residents to do away with their water-guzzling grass lawns.

The thread's responses were full of approving comments.

"Amazing work," said one.

"I need this in my backyard, awesome work!" another chimed in.

The waterfall attracted some attention, with one commenter writing, "Looks great! Love the waterfall feature!"

One response complimented the yard's neat aesthetic: "Great job. Looks nice and clean."

