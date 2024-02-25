Homeowner shares one-year update video after transforming yard into garden: ‘I love everything about this’

“By this time next year I hope to not need any feeders at all … my native plants might feed the birds all by themselves.”

Sometimes it’s worth it to celebrate the little things — like your garden’s first birthday. It’s a great joy to see your hard work pay off, and this Reddit user shared their gardening success.

A Redditor on r/NativePlantGardening celebrated their native garden’s first birthday with a compilation of video clips.

“My native habitat garden is one year old,” they wrote. “1 year of slowly converting suburban lawn to organic nongmo native bird habitat garden and rehabilitative organic soil amendments, bit by bit.”

The video, also posted to Instagram, offers short glimpses of the thriving habitat and its many visitors, such as a variety of colorful birds and dancing butterflies. There’s even a tiny picnic table for birds and squirrels to enjoy seeds.

A native plant garden has various benefits, and hosting wildlife is just one of them. Native plant lawns and gardens require less manual watering, saving you thousands of gallons of water per year. They’re also lower maintenance, so you’ll spend less time mowing and fertilizing. And if you’re in it to help the planet, native plant lawns do that, too. They promote natural biodiversity and support pollinators and other local wildlife.

You don’t have to go all out — even switching to simple options like clover or sedge will bring in the benefits. By embracing native plants in your garden or lawn, you’ll save time, money, and the environment. If you’re curious about converting to a native plant lawn, check out our guide on how to rewild your yard.

Commenters on the post generally adored the user’s garden and applauded their incredible year of progress.

“Omg I love everything about this!! So cute! Thank you for sharing,” commented one user.

The original poster pictured what the future looks like for their garden, saying, “I should add that by this time next year I hope to not need any feeders at all … my native plants might feed the birds all by themselves.”

