Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of dramatic landscaping transformation: 'Absolutely incredible'

One homeowner proved how easy it is to create a stunning pollinator utopia after they posted before-and-after photos to the Reddit forum r/NativePlantGardening.

The post was titled: "Four years after moving into a blank canvas, we have achieved a pollinator paradise!" It included dazzling photos of a flourishing yard, beside one photo of their bare yard before the transformation.

"Why have a lawn when you can have a thriving native plant ecosystem?" the homeowner added.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

After four years, the homeowner achieved their dream yard, all because they centered the yard around native plants, which are easy and affordable to plant.

The original poster wrote in the comments that to achieve the garden, they spread cardboard over the area they wanted covered in native plants. Then they covered it with several inches of mulch and waited 30 days before planting their native plants. The results are nothing short of outstanding.

The homeowner also gave advice to beginning gardeners who are interested in cultivating their own native yards.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"You can start with a few plants in a small space so it doesn't feel overwhelming, and build from there," they said. "Once you see results, it's addictive!"

Results are easy to come by with native gardening. When it comes to rewilding one's yard, the benefits are endless, and the results yield a gorgeous garden.

TCD's Guide to Rewilding specifies that it takes less effort to achieve a beautiful yard, all while saving hundreds on water, fertilizers, and pesticides. This is because native plants require less water to survive, and they grow fantastically on their own without the need for fertilizers and pesticides (which can also carry toxins harmful to the environment around your home).

As the OP shared, native plants require less maintenance in part because they are attractive to pollinators, who effectively tend to your garden for you. With an increasing number of invasive plants throughout the United States, pollinator populations are declining. Thus, a native yard is supportive of pollinators while also bringing you loads of benefits.

Redditors were undeniably dumbstruck by the beauty of the yard.

"One of the most beautiful gardens I have ever seen," one wrote. "Taking a screenshot for inspiration."

Another simply stated that the design was "absolutely incredible!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.