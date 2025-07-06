New homeowner shares photos of incredible yard transformation after ripping up lawn: 'This is gorgeous'

One Redditor was very proud of their new yard and wanted to share photos of the transformation to r/NativePlantGardening.

"I saw it as an opportunity to plant a native meadow, and it's coming along nicely!" wrote the original poster. "I planted oxeye daisy, coneflower, rudbeckia, side-oats grama, and others that I don't think took (I'm bummed about the big bluestem that didn't take)."

The poster also mentioned they're working on getting mugwort, an invasive weed, out of the garden, but it turns out that wasn't the only problem. One Reddit community member pointed out that oxeye daisy is invasive in the U.S. as well. The OP was frustrated with this information, as they had referenced information from a university that said oxeye daisy was a good option.

It turns out the daisy is just as adaptable in its native habitat. It has been seen in the Carpathian Mountains growing at higher and higher elevations to deal with increasing temperatures.

Invasive species pose a significant challenge, costing the global economy billions of dollars annually, by some estimates. By taking root somewhere outside their original habitat, unfettered by the checks and balances they evolved with, invasive species can quickly outcompete native species. This can lead to a monopoly on vital resources, like food, water, and space, ultimately leading to a decline in biodiversity.

All-natural gardens are a great way to attract beneficial pollinators to your yard and promote a healthy ecosystem. Grass is one of the thirstiest plants in America, so switching to native plants that have evolved for the climate will at least save you on water costs and time maintaining it.

The controversy surrounding the original poster's oxeye daisy serves as a good reminder to cross-check sources on any information about invasive species. Still, Reddit community members were excited to see such a beautiful all-natural yard.

"I smile with so much glee every time I see a native meadow planted by one of my neighbors in place of a lawn," said one community member. "Kudos to you!! This is gorgeous."

"Looks great! I would be pleased also," said another.

