Scientists make 'fascinating' discovery while studying hybrid flowers: 'Species worldwide are shifting'

Ox-eye daisies hold keys to understanding the changing climate and humanity's impact on nature, according to a Polish study.

Three species of the flower showed researchers how plants have adapted to rising global temperatures and what could happen in the future as the rapid heating of Earth continues, Wrocław University of Environmental and Life Sciences reported.

The daisies, native to the Carpathian Mountains, grow in alpine, mountain, and meadow environments. Kamil Konowalik, an expert on this Leucanthemum genus, shared how hybrid species had developed and that human activity accelerated the processes involved.

The alpine, round-leaved (mountain), and meadow ox-eyes have traditionally only partially overlapped, but the round-leaved and meadow ox-eyes are moving to higher elevations because of warmer climates. This change is more apparent in areas that have been developed by humans, including by roads and buildings and where habitat has been disturbed.

That means the daisies are encountering new species — and forming new hybrids.

Since the alpine species has nowhere to go, it could be at risk. The issue is compounded by the result of certain crossbreeds. The report noted an alpine-round-leaved ox-eye hybrid was "nearly sterile."

"Species worldwide are shifting toward the poles — northward in the Northern Hemisphere and southward in the Southern Hemisphere — seeking climates closer to their original requirements," the report stated. "Examples include migratory birds, insects altering their flight paths, and plants colonizing regions with a now-favorable climate."

To protect these flora and fauna, the researchers recommended combining science, policy, and education. They highlighted conserving existing natural habitats such as national parks, reducing habitat fragmentation by creating ecological corridors, and restoring degraded areas.

While human intervention may be necessary to save some species, including by relocating them, the team said it was important to reduce the impact of humans on the environment. This means traveling responsibly as well as educating tourists about their impacts and problems such as invasive species hitchhikers.

Perhaps more importantly, they noted that people should be aware of how everyday choices — including modes of transportation and consumption habits — can contribute to rising global temperatures, which are driving human health hazards, displacement, and increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather.

"If we fail to act now, our planet will never be the same," the report concluded. "The sooner we take decisive action, the better our chances of preserving unique ecosystems. What's fascinating is that nature itself provides us with clues on how to protect it. All we need to do is observe it closely and study it carefully."

