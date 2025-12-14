Homeowner infuriated after neighbor's fence installation results in tree removal: 'Get an attorney'

"I feel like marching over to give them a piece of my mind."

The "no lawn" movement has been gaining traction in many communities as homeowners increasingly recognize the benefits of native plants.

After all, replacing traditional turf with locally specific ground covers and wildflowers attracts beneficial pollinators and supports biodiversity while reducing your labor and maintenance costs.

But as you scroll through the "r/NoLawns" subreddit, you'll occasionally find stories about pushback from neighbors who oppose this beautiful, eco-friendly, cost-saving landscaping approach. For example, one horticulturist vented about an altercation with an angry neighbor over lawn preferences.

In the post, the original poster explained that they'd been working to naturalize their backyard and had left the grass to grow long. Their neighbor arranged to have a new fence installed, and without the OP's permission, the fencing company cut down their mulberry and peach trees.

The situation escalated when the OP confronted the neighbor, who assumed the OP didn't care about the yard because of the long grass. The neighbor resorted to profanity and calling the cops with an assault claim. Fortunately, the OP's Ring camera captured the whole encounter and revealed the truth.

"Trying to save the planet sure does come with a lot of opposition," the OP wrote. "Stay strong out there my friends."





This post is an excellent reminder about the benefits of native lawns and the opposition you may face while growing one. Rewilding your yard eliminates frequent mowing and lets nature do most of the growing, making life easier for you while supporting the natural environment.

However, greater public awareness of these benefits is needed to educate homeowners and get people to see how damaging and resource-intensive monoculture grass yards really are. Social media posts like this one assist with that.

In the post's comments, individuals offered their sympathy, recommendations, and advice to help the OP and others who may face this situation in the future.

"Your neighbor made me mad, and I feel like marching over to give them a piece of my mind," one Redditor commented.

"Get an attorney," a Reddit user suggested. "The length of your grass doesn't give him any right to cut down trees on your property."

"At least in Minnesota, the law says that somebody who cuts down a tree on your property without your permission owes you damages of triple of what the tree was worth," someone else shared. "Lawyer up!"

