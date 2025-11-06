Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after transforming boring front lawn: 'This is so beautiful'

One Portland-area gardener is sharing the stunning results of their yard transformation, one year after making the switch from a grass lawn to a native garden.

In photos posted to Reddit, the homeowner showed their progress in building a landscaped garden replete with native plants, a walkway, and a bench to sit in and enjoy the serene surroundings.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor worked with the Backyard Habitat Certification Program, which pairs Oregon homeowners with Habitat Technicians who help them upgrade their properties. The gardener successfully completed the program and earned a gold certification.

The homeowner has already begun to see the benefits of their native lawn.

"We're seeing more bees, birds, and butterflies than ever before," the Redditor wrote, drawing attention to the garden's beneficial effects on local biodiversity. This ultimately helps humans, since pollinators like bees and butterflies are essential to maintaining our food supply.

Switching to a native plant yard can lead to long-term savings on water bills while reducing the time needed for lawn maintenance. While the Redditor reported meager water savings — they spent $20 less than average in August — they plan to save even more money by switching from a sprinkler to a drip irrigation system in the spring.

You don't need to rip up your entire lawn to reap the benefits of native plants. Simply planting a few native flowers can attract friendly critters to your yard while reducing lawn upkeep. The Audubon Native Plants Database is a good place to get started finding plants that will thrive in your area.

Still, the Redditor was frank about the hardships along the way. They noted that they lost several plants, which they attribute to poor placement in the yard.

Needless to say, commenters were impressed by the poster's hard work.

"This is so beautiful," one wrote. "What an inspiration!"

"You've landscaped the former lawn like a Pro," another said. "Excellent job."

