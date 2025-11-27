Resident shares photos after transforming neglected space into vibrant garden: 'So inspiring'

"I can't express how much joy this little garden has brought to everyone that sees it in the apartment complex."

A Californian Redditor has been busy at work making use of extra land around their apartment complex, and they shared the results of its second season to the community at r/Ceanothus.

The garden contains a wide range of plants, including artemisia, Heuchera, penstemon, mimulus, yarrow, and Salvia. The latest additions to this garden include native silver carpet aster and Oregon sunshine.

The original poster went on to describe how the beds were using old artificial ponds that the building management had long since abandoned and allowed to grow over. The poster was thrilled with their community's reception to the garden.

"I can't express how much joy this little garden has brought to everyone that sees it in the apartment complex," they said. "The poppies tend to steal the show, but when you slow down and take a closer look, other blooms and life abound."

The progress is a huge upgrade from the patch of brown weeds the area used to be, but a native garden provides more than just a visual upgrade to property. Since native plants evolved for the local climate and ecosphere, they're drought-resistant. That means less money and time spent on watering than coverings like grass.

Native plants are also able to properly support local wildlife, especially pollinators, which are in dire need of help. It's not just the bees that benefit, either. The act of gardening in and of itself is also good for human mental and physical health.

Lots of others have taken local action by planting native gardens in shared spaces. Many such projects adopt a guerilla-style "ask forgiveness later" philosophy, especially when active cooperation with property managers can be fruitless.

The Reddit community was blown away by the original poster's upgrade.

"So inspiring!" said one community member.

"You the true mvp!" replied another.

