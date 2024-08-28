Homeowner pulls out receipts after condo board backtracks on promise to allow garden: 'He has ignored the evidence'

Since their board seems unreceptive to honest conversation, escalating to court may provide them with the justice they seek.

A homeowner brought the receipts after the president of their condo board backtracked on their promise to allow them to plant a small garden on the side of the building. Even worse, they had already invested hundreds of dollars into their piece of paradise.

As the homeowner detailed in an AITA subreddit, where people inquire about whether they are the party in the wrong, they received permission from the president to cultivate a small plot of land and began growing various types of produce, including peppers, eggplants, okra, and corn.

"I was happy and grateful, got gardening bags, soil and seeds and began to plant," they wrote. "... I got a lot of compliments from neighbors, and it was a generally pleasant experience."

The trouble began when a board member took issue with how tall the corn grew, arguing that intruders could hide behind the six stalks. The original poster petitioned to finish out the growing season to no avail and had to destroy their crops.

In the spring, being mindful of their previous experience but still wanting to benefit from the "therapeutic" effects of gardening, they planted flowers instead — only to have a neighbor complain. The board president then denied ever giving the OP authorization to have a garden.

"Luckily for me, the entire conversation last year was had via text so I had text evidence," the OP explained. "That evening the manager of the condo who sent the email came to the building and took a look at the garden, the super spoke to him and told me that he said he had no problem with it and was not sure why it was an issue."

Everything appeared to be in order at that point, but unfortunately, the sage didn't end there. After about a week, the manager threatened to fine the OP for planting a garden without permission despite the evidence presented by the condo owner.

"I told him that he has ignored the evidence that I supplied, requested an audience with the board and told him I was more than happy to take the matter to petty court if we could not come to a resolution," the OP concluded.

Homeowners associations frequently come under fire for baffling decisions that seem to be contradictory to their mandate to protect and enhance property values.

One person had to battle their HOA to keep their solar panels, an increasingly desirable feature because of their ability to significantly reduce electric bills. Another HOA took issue with a xeriscaped yard, claiming the low-maintenance, drought-tolerant plants looked dead.

However, many HOAs are willing to work with people who initiate constructive and informed conversations. While the OP hasn't provided any further updates or received any advice on their dilemma, they are in good company. So, it is likely they were able to scour the internet for further inspiration on how to deal with the frustrating situation.

And since their board seems unreceptive to honest conversation, escalating to court may provide them with the justice they seek.

"A group of us threatened to sue our HOA, and they laughed in our faces," one Redditor commented in another post regarding HOA woes. "So we did and they immediately folded."

