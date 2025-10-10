Gardener warned after sharing before-and-after photos of landscaping project: 'What was the point of this?'

Mulch volcanoes may be a common lawn care addition, but as experts will tell you, they actually do way more harm than good.

One Reddit user on the subreddit "r/arborists" attempted to use mulch appropriately but was met with pushback from fellow users who were aware of the potential damage.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Accompanied by pictures of mulch around their tree, the original poster asked, "After and before photos - how'd I do? Anything I should change/add?"

While this instance of a mulch volcano is fairly mild compared to what other people have shared online, commenters were quick to advise against it.

"The mulch there is not serving any purpose. It will hold onto moisture in an area where you do not want excess moisture," one user commented.

For those unfamiliar with mulch volcanoes, they are large piles of mulch, usually around the base of a tree or bush. Not only are they a waste of money and resources, but they can genuinely harm the plant. As the commenter noted, mulch retains moisture, which can rot the trunk and even lead to diseases, ultimately affecting the surrounding ecosystem.

An article by Ohio State University explains that mulch volcanoes can also affect a tree's root system. "Trees respond by growing a secondary root system into the mulch … the roots growing into the mulch can become exposed and dehydrate as old mulch eventually degrades and disappears," the article says.

Among the more dire mulch volcano situations, a series of shared photos showed a row of these mulch mounds, with one of the affected trees dead from the installation.

If you're seeking a less time-consuming and more eco-friendly way to maintain a vibrant yard, consider installing a native plant garden. Native plants require less water and other resources, which reduces monthly bills and is better for the environment. In addition to requiring less maintenance, they thrive more easily than nonnative plants.

Another wise move is switching from turf to a native lawn, using clover, buffalo grass, or other plants native to your area to make your lawn low-maintenance and eco-forward. Plus, native lawns create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect humans' food supply.

Other commenters shared their disapproval of the mulch volcano.

"What was the point of this may I ask," one user questioned.

The OP eventually updated the thread, telling fellow users, "Consensus seems to be to remove this mulch and make a much bigger circle to place mulch in that area, which I will do!"

