Homeowner distraught after returning home to find landscaper's destructive work: 'What other recourse do I have?'

There are options, but the damage is done.

It's not every day that a landscaper, someone entrusted with professional property management, mauls a homeowner's mulberry tree before heading over to the neighbor's lawn to wreak havoc on a pecan tree.

The Redditor, who posted pics in the r/treelaw subreddit, was understandably dumbfounded, and they contacted an arborist and asked the Reddit community, "What other recourse do I have?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some responses suggested specific arborists, while others expressed assurances that the tree wouldn't perish. Regardless, most trees don't grow very rapidly, and the aesthetic damage is done, bound to remain an eyesore for years.

Landscapers typically lack the expertise to prune trees, much less saw them to pieces, resulting in some bizarre configuration that has nothing to do with the adjacent power lines. Further, working on or around powerlines, even if it only involves cutting away branches, requires OSHA-compliant expertise.

Unfortunately, that's not exactly what the OP received. Possible legal recourses include small claims court, demand letters, insurance claims, and contractor licensing board complaints, all of which depend on what a professional arborist determines.

Instances like these aren't common, but they aren't rare either; they usually involve neighbor disputes rather than landscaper incompetence. A FindLaw.com study found that 42% of Americans say they've had a little back and forth with their neighbors. Property boundaries made up roughly 17% of these disputes.

Events like these make it more difficult for homeowners to sculpt their lawns, especially if those lawn designs include native plants or other climate-friendly solutions.

Even if this Redditor achieves some semblance of compensation for the shattered tree, it won't return to its original, healthy shape and volume, at least not for years to come. However, that doesn't mean there are no viable options.

"If you have the time, speak with an arborist about reconstructive pruning next year and many following years," one response post advised.

Another suggested professional assistance in determining the tree's future: "If you want to know the actual risk the tree is in, contact an ISA TRAQ arborist, so they can make a management or mitigation plan based on the damages and state of the tree."

