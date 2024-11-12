Homeowner receives stark warnings to remove tree growing near home: 'Absolutely ... do it yesterday'

A homeowner requested help on Reddit after being told a tree on their property would cause structural problems.

In the r/arborists subreddit, they posted a photo of a mulberry tree that butted up against their home and was spreading its branches toward their neighbors' property.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Do I have to cut this mulberry down. Been told roots would mess with foundation," they wrote above the photo.

One person commented with succinct advice: "Absolutely," they said. "Do it yesterday — wrong tree wrong place."

Besides the potential to damage infrastructure because of their large, shallow root systems, mulberry trees have another problem: They're considered an invasive species in North America. As the University of Maryland Extension explained, they were brought over from their native China during colonial times to create a silkworm industry.

Silkworms primarily eat mulberry leaves to produce the necessary proteins to spin their silk cocoons. Silkworm entrepreneurs quickly discovered that silkworms can't tolerate the North American climate, but the trees can grow aggressively. Mulberry trees are now found in every state in the Lower 48 except Nevada and can thrive in various environments, including open fields, forests, prairies, fields, and hillsides.

Because they outcompete native species such as red mulberry trees for resources, they're considered a threat to North American ecosystems. The UMD Extension explained that white mulberry trees can also infect reds with a harmful root disease, putting them at further risk.

Plus, since invasive species such as white mulberry trees are difficult to remove once they've established roots, they're not something you want on your property. Instead, consider landscaping with native plants, which don't require as much maintenance as traditional lawns and can save you tons of money on water, fertilizers, and other chemicals.

Native plants have adapted to their local environments, meaning you can let nature step in to oversee their growth, for the most part. Natural lawns also attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which boosts biodiversity and protects humans' food sources. You can still reap the benefits even if you decide to do a partial lawn makeover with low-maintenance options such as buffalo grass or clover.

As for the poorly placed mulberry tree, commenters agreed the OP should say good riddance.

"Cut that tree down now. Only asking for year over year headaches," one said.

Another advised excavating the soil around the base and cutting sections from each root to ensure the tree can't grow back.

"Oooh! Good advice," the first commenter replied. "These trees can be a real pill — that is for sure — in the right location, they are practically indestructible."

