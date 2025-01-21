Frustrated beachgoer sparks debate online with photo of Florida coastline: 'I hate this so much'

Most people go to the beach to relax and escape reality, but a Redditor had a baffling experience that sent them to r/mildlyinfuriating.

Three photos show a floating digital billboard that was going up and down the coast during the OP's Florida vacation. The first photo shows a slogan that says "Homebuying can be a beach." The next said: "Don't feed the animals, respect our wildlife." The third was for a pizza and wine joint on Indian Rocks Beach.

Not exactly the type of view anyone was expecting or could enjoy. When people go to the beach for vacation, being at the mercy of digital advertising is not on the list. And yet advertisers target coastlines, ensuring nobody ever gets a break.

"I hate this so much," one user wrote.

The Harvard Business Review reported that the higher a country's ad spend, the less happy citizens are. On the opposite end of the spectrum, nature is calming and a proven stress reducer.

Boats on the water with the sole purpose of driving consumption only adds to polluted shorelines with dirty energy sources such as gasoline and oil. Not to mention digital overload, or ad fatigue, wherein consumers are so used to being bombarded with ads that they become desensitized and are unable to process the information or refuse to.

Advertisements have one goal, and that's to get you to buy something. Excessive consumption raises the demand for products and contributes to overfilling our landfills, which release toxic gases such as carbon dioxide and methane that warm our planet.

The floating billboard received little love.

"This is dystopian," one Redditor said.

"Advertising has invaded everything!!" another exclaimed.

"When you're at your house: 'HOW ABOUT A NICE VACATION AT THE BEACH!!!' When you're at the beach: 'HOW ABOUT A NICE BIG HOUSE!!!'" a third wrote with disgust.

