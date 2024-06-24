Traveler photographs frustrating advertising scheme on airport water fountain: 'It's ridiculous that it's the only option'

It's an experience many of us have had — the hurried rush to refill a reusable water bottle between going through airport security and boarding the flight. But unfortunately for one traveler in Philadelphia's airport, changes to the water fountain made that all but impossible, and they were forced to get on their flight without water.

The changes in question? The privatization of the water fountain by SodaStream.

The traveler posted a photo of the new fountain, which included large branded displays and an advertising screen, on Reddit. "The only water available is 8oz per minute," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Continuing, they explained, "They dispense about 8 oz, and then play you a video and try and get you to download an app. … So each person is there waiting for that bull**** to finish while this machine has replaced the public fountain."

"Nobody could figure this out so I got to leave without water," they concluded. "Screw you guys."

Commenters were similarly enraged by the new predicament, particularly since — as OP pointed out — it was the only option: "They limit the amount of plain water that you can access. It's ridiculous that it's the only option that replaced public fountains."

"Having to watch an ad for every 8 ounces while there's a line behind you isn't really free already," one person argued. "Filling my bottle would take 3 minutes and 3 ads, vs right now a decent fountain can do it in 20-20 seconds."

It's a "good way to ruin your brand," another said.

Intrusive advertisements have been cropping up everywhere they're least desired, from LED screens on the sides of trucks to floating billboards interrupting pristine beach views.

"Wait until they realize that they can play ads at urinals and in toilet stalls," one person said grimly. (Spoiler alert: They already have, but at least they haven't yet found a way to force you to remain there for a full minute.)

Not only are these ads disruptive and irritating, they're harmful for our brains and well-being. Advertising has been linked to a reduction in self-esteem and body image, especially among young women.

And they're just as bad from an environmental standpoint. An excess of advertisements like these encourages unnecessary purchases, which threatens the planet by contributing to overproduction, the generation of pollutants, and more.

Instead, more consumers are leaning into the "no-buy" movement and embracing the concepts of minimalism. Perhaps one day, the Philly airport will do the same.

