  • Business Business

Traveler photographs frustrating advertising scheme on airport water fountain: 'It's ridiculous that it's the only option'

It's a "good way to ruin your brand."

by Jenny Allison
It’s a "good way to ruin your brand."

Photo Credit: iStock

It's an experience many of us have had — the hurried rush to refill a reusable water bottle between going through airport security and boarding the flight. But unfortunately for one traveler in Philadelphia's airport, changes to the water fountain made that all but impossible, and they were forced to get on their flight without water.

The changes in question? The privatization of the water fountain by SodaStream.

The traveler posted a photo of the new fountain, which included large branded displays and an advertising screen, on Reddit. "The only water available is 8oz per minute," they wrote

It's a "good way to ruin your brand."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Continuing, they explained, "They dispense about 8 oz, and then play you a video and try and get you to download an app. … So each person is there waiting for that bull**** to finish while this machine has replaced the public fountain."

"Nobody could figure this out so I got to leave without water," they concluded. "Screw you guys."

Commenters were similarly enraged by the new predicament, particularly since — as OP pointed out — it was the only option: "They limit the amount of plain water that you can access. It's ridiculous that it's the only option that replaced public fountains."

Watch now: High-speed rail can cut an hour commute to 15 minutes — so why isn't it more prevalent?

"Having to watch an ad for every 8 ounces while there's a line behind you isn't really free already," one person argued. "Filling my bottle would take 3 minutes and 3 ads, vs right now a decent fountain can do it in 20-20 seconds."

It's a "good way to ruin your brand," another said.

Intrusive advertisements have been cropping up everywhere they're least desired, from LED screens on the sides of trucks to floating billboards interrupting pristine beach views.

"Wait until they realize that they can play ads at urinals and in toilet stalls," one person said grimly. (Spoiler alert: They already have, but at least they haven't yet found a way to force you to remain there for a full minute.)

Not only are these ads disruptive and irritating, they're harmful for our brains and well-being. Advertising has been linked to a reduction in self-esteem and body image, especially among young women. 

And they're just as bad from an environmental standpoint. An excess of advertisements like these encourages unnecessary purchases, which threatens the planet by contributing to overproduction, the generation of pollutants, and more. 

Instead, more consumers are leaning into the "no-buy" movement and embracing the concepts of minimalism. Perhaps one day, the Philly airport will do the same.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

It's all part of Staples' strategy to finally offer a solution to a key part of the fragmented, often frustrating recycling experience in the U.S.
Business

Staples' new plan is to recycle nearly everything — and pay their customers for it

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

If you’re considering a switch to solar, then the first big decision you’ll need to make is how you want to access this cheap, clean, abundant energy source.
TCD 101

These two solar energy options could save you tens of thousands of dollars — here's everything to know about making the switch

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x