Individual shares how a simple perspective shift provided them the 'ultimate' life hack: 'Makes life 1000x easier'

A Redditor believes they found the secret to a fulfilling life, and their experiences brought them so much satisfaction that they reached out to the internet about the newfound perks.

"Anyone else think it's actually easier to be a minimalist?" the poster asked in the r/minimalism community before proceeding to answer their own question with a resounding yes.

"Minimalism makes life 1000x easier," they wrote. "I don't even think about buying things anymore unless something of mine ran out. Being a minimalist is like the ultimate hack to life."

If the poster was expecting resistance, they didn't find much in the community dedicated to freedom from the constraints of excess consumption, highlighting just how easy it is to begin experiencing the peace of mind associated with a decluttered life — not to mention the long-term financial perks.

"So much less to worry about, clean, and maintain," one commenter wrote.

All in all, minimalist blog No Sidebar estimates that households could save more than $24,000 per year by simplifying their lifestyles.

Forgoing nonessential purchases (such as trendy fast-fashion items), shopping with a grocery list (limits money spent on food that won't be eaten), and downsizing to an energy-efficient tiny home (lowers utility bills) are some of the actions that pay off in the long run.

The benefits don't stop there, either, as more mindful consumption habits are a boon for the planet. For one, energy-efficient living reduces harmful pollution coming from a power grid still reliant on dirty fuels. It also helps to keep textile and food waste out of overcrowded landfills, which release potent warming gases that contribute to a dangerously overheating world.

Several commenters shared that they struggled to shift their mindsets as they embarked on their minimalism journeys but wouldn't go back to how they used to live.

"The only area I find challenging is having to make decisions on objects you've been holding onto for a while that elicit some [type] of emotional response," one person wrote. "... For me minimalism isn't about extreme living. … Rather it's like keeping a healthy diet and saying no to things that are detrimental to your priorities and yes to things that fall in line with your values."

