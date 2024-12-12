Individual shares life-changing mental side effect after attempting to declutter: 'I'm only now realizing...'

"Motivation is one of those things that comes and goes."

Decluttering your home is a wonderful way to refocus your attention and reduce anxiety in daily life.

As one Reddit user described in a post to r/minimalism, it's also a handy tool for boosting mental health.

The original poster explained how they started decluttering the closet using Marie Kondo's KonMari method to get rid of unnecessary clothing. Then, the OP moved on to their kitchen to eliminate miscellaneous containers and duplicate gadgets.

"Letting go of all the physical clutter has helped me feel mentally clearer, too," the OP wrote. "I have more room for the things that really matter—like spending time with family, reading, and just enjoying the moment without feeling overwhelmed by stuff."

What the OP expressed is a familiar feeling people have after adopting a minimalist lifestyle.

Once you reevaluate the stuff in your life and narrow your possessions down to the ones that are truly useful or meaningful, you may feel lighter, freer, and less weighed down. When you have less clutter in your rooms, you may feel more focused on finishing tasks or more motivated to get out and experience the world.

Decluttering can also be profitable if you sell unwanted items online, take your clothes to a resale shop, or sell back outdated electronics.

Beyond decluttering physical belongings, it's also helpful to do a digital declutter by removing unnecessary apps from your phone and unsubscribing from intrusive electronic mailing lists. Fewer items in your home means less stuff going into a landfill and a more minimal environmental impact.

Fellow minimalists on Reddit supported the OP's efforts and shared their decluttering experiences and feelings in the comments section.

"I'm only now realizing how much space all of this unnecessary stuff is taking up, both physically and mentally!" one Redditor shared.

"Motivation is one of those things that comes and goes," another Redditor wrote. "I find it helps to make it a lifestyle, adopt it into your own personal philosophy."

