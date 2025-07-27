  • Home Home

Users outraged over image of residential property with baffling features: 'I don't even know where to begin'

"This makes my eye twitch."

by Lily Crowder
Photo Credit: Reddit

The internet is no welcoming place for the owners of McMansions, as exemplified by a recent Reddit post highlighting one of these giant homes.

In the post on the r/McMansionHell subreddit, a user shared photos of the mansion, honing in on the fact it has "Every roofline imaginable… all at once."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The community behind r/McMansionHell poke fun at the wasteful, sometimes egregious displays of wealth combined with straight-up bad aesthetics and strange layouts. Another McMansion that was called a "monstrosity" featured strange additions, such as a faux balcony, and ridiculously high ceilings.

And these houses aren't just an aesthetic problem. With high ceilings and excessive square footage, it can take tons of power to heat or cool them — far more than an average family home would need. So, if the home isn't tapped into some sort of clean energy option, that requires more intense use of dirty fuels that pollute the planet.

Commenters shared their disapproval and joked about the absurd structure of the roofing.

One user said, "I don't even know where to begin. I try to focus on just one element of this monstrosity, and I'm distracted by some other architectural tragedy. I can only assume the water stains on the roof are tears from some deity."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Another user added, "As a home designer this makes my eye twitch."

To make any home more eco-friendly and affordable, installing solar panels is a great option. They can bring your monthly energy bill down to or near $0 per month, and they don't release pollutants. Traditional fuels, such as natural gas, are conversely responsible for tremendous amounts of environmental damage.

If you aren't sure where to start on your clean energy transition, EnergySage is an easy-to-use, reliable resource to get the ball rolling. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

