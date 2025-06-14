Photos of massive home listing on strange lot spark disgust: 'What a horrid place to live'

Few parts of homeownership are more rewarding than gardening. It allows us to connect with nature, feel our hands in the soil, and give pollinators a place to thrive.

Or maybe not — at least not for a house listing that went viral on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Louisiana home, shared in the r/McMansionHell subreddit, is nearly 4,000 square feet and sits on more than 1.8 acres. But virtually the entire large lot is covered by flat, patchy grass, with not a single tree, flower, or bush to be seen.

"Low Maintenance Landscaping," the original poster sarcastically added.

It's a far cry from a lawn full of native plants that help their local ecosystem thrive. And it comes with a house that, with its tall ceilings and large floor plan, will take massive amounts of energy to power.

Of course, for those who are in the market for a new home and want something, say, a little more eco-friendly than a McMansion, plenty of options exist.

3D-printed homes are popping up in more and more places, with a lower price tag and much smaller carbon footprint than houses built with traditional construction methods. Tiny homes are more than a fad seen on TV; they offer innovative living solutions that can occasionally take you fully off the grid.

And there are options for anyone who isn't looking to move but wants to upgrade their current house.

New appliances and HVAC systems can make any home more modern and comfortable while using less energy. Adding solar panels can not only offset some of the pollution your home creates but also bring your energy bills down to nearly nothing.

Solar panels might help this Louisiana McMansion's carbon footprint, but Reddit commenters think a lot more work than that is needed.

"You'd have to probably spend 100k on landscaping alone or just start planting trees," one commenter wrote. "It's too bad because if the developers just planted small trees 5 years (ago) this neighborhood would be drastically nicer by now."

Others weren't nearly as kind.

"What a horrid place to live," one Redditor said.

