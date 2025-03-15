Company unveils groundbreaking 3D-printed home designed to change the future of housing: 'It's fairly indestructible'

"It looks different. It is different."

Habitat for Humanity on Long Island has completed its first-ever 3D-printed house, a move the nonprofit hopes will lead to more being built nationwide.

According to a report from Newsday, the house, located in Brentwood, was built with the help of SQ4D, which specializes in 3D-printed homes. SQ4D calls the house the "world's first predominately 3D-printed home" on its website. It notes that more than 50% of the house, including its walls, foundation, and insulation, were built using 3D printing.

Habitat Long Island CEO Diane Manders said the house is cheaper to build than a standard home, per Newsday. It also costs half the price of a traditionally built house.

SQ4D says the home is incredibly sturdy, as well; the method of concrete construction used can withstand hurricane-force winds.

"It looks different. It is different," Manders said. "This house is really unique. Built of concrete. It's fairly indestructible."

3D printing is gaining popularity as a potential homebuilding option. It allows homes to be built quickly and efficiently, resulting in less waste. It also uses materials that can be significantly more eco-friendly.

One Texas company has developed a robotic arm-like device that can build a two-story building, while another company in Texas is working on a fully 3D-printed housing development. In Oklahoma, a state senator has proposed incentives to help build more affordable housing using the technology.

The home on Long Island went to a family from the Dominican Republic who previously lived in a basement, where their children slept in a boiler room. As part of receiving the house, they will pay for it through 300 hours of "sweat equity," which includes helping on other Habitat builds. They also assisted with their new home's construction.

Julia MacGibbon, executive director of the Community Development Agency, told Newsday that she hopes the nonprofit can use the technology again to build more affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families.

