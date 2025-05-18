Home builder unveils incredible 3D-printed house that comes with big cost savings: 'It absolutely is a game-changer'

"This is good stuff. It works."

A company in Ohio has made headlines by completing the first 3D-printed home in the state.

This fresh take on construction is being hailed as a game-changer by some developers, WCHS Eyewitness News reported.

Built by Sustainable Concrete Innovations in Wapakoneta, Ohio, the 3D-printed home showcases the potential of additive manufacturing in the housing sector. Using a borrowed printer, the company was able to cut down on labor and construction time.

"And what we found is that it absolutely is a game-changer," said founder John Smoll.

Per The Ohio Newsroom, Smoll described how the new technology could be a solution for those facing limited housing options.

"And now instead of a crew of four to six guys to build a house, two guys are printing the home," said Smoll as per WCHS.

Beyond labor efficiency, 3D-printed homes offer cost savings and environmental benefits.

A study published in Recent Topics in Highway Engineering – Up-to-Date Overview of Practical Knowledge suggests that 3D printing can reduce construction costs by 35% to 60% compared to traditional methods.

That's because the technology enhances building efficiency, decreases associated labor costs, and reduces material usage.

And because 3D printing is precise, it helps reduce material waste. This, in turn, contributes to a lower carbon footprint. Some designs, like the TECLA house in Italy, even utilize local materials such as clay, further enhancing their sustainability.

This technology has the potential to address housing shortages and enhance climate resilience. For instance, its capability to deliver rapid construction can provide quick housing solutions in disaster-stricken areas. Meanwhile, the energy efficiency of these homes can reduce utility costs for residents.

Public reaction to 3D-printed homes has been largely positive. One Reddit user commented, "This is good stuff. It works."

As the technology continues to develop and gain traction, 3D-printed homes could redefine how we create affordable, sustainable, and resilient communities. With continued innovation and investment, it may become a new standard for addressing the global housing crisis.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.