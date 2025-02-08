Homeowner sparks heated debate after posting Zillow link to house for sale: 'Depressing and unwelcoming'

An unnecessarily sized home taking up a chunk of land instigated a debate in the subreddit r/McMansionHell, dedicated to the identification and scrutiny of "large, cheaply built, suburban homes with design flaws and a lack of architectural integrity."

These homes have been fraught with environmental degradation, per Mongabay. They eat up excessive amounts of energy and are cheaply built utilizing environmentally degrading materials that are not sustainable.

"Over 20 years treeless and dank," wrote the OP as they posted a photo with this title in the subreddit. The photo showcases an enormous home devoid of trees and equipped with a "mid-90s" interior.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"For anyone ever in doubt, this is textbook McMansion," a commenter wrote.

This sparked debate as to whether the house was actually considered a McMansion.

One naysayer said, "It doesn't appear mass-produced nor is it on a small lot on top of neighbouring houses (by the same builder). I'd have trouble calling this a McMansion solely based on that."

Yet, the commenter supported their argument as they described a McMansion as a home containing misused historical allusions that is "big for big's sake" and has extra gables, a prominently featured garage, shoddy materials, cheap windows, poor construction, and bad landscaping. The description parallels the photographs provided by the OP. Equally, the house is around other homes that have a similar build.

The house is said to have been on the market for six years, meaning that the homeowners are having trouble selling it likely due to its McMansion status.

The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, aka InterNACHI, explains why McMansions should go out of style, saying they involve "vast tracts of land [that] must be deforested in order to build unnecessarily large homes, threatening wildlife, and reducing the biological absorption."

Indeed, this home, which is featured in a community full of similarly built homes across a span of land, aligns with the deforestation, threat to wildlife, and overall biological misplacement indicated by InterNACHI.

Commenters within the subreddit explain the overall uneasiness of homes like these — contributing to why they are so hard to sell.

"The fact that this huge house sits on a completely empty lot with no vegetation or anything gives this whole thing such a 'weirdcore' vibe. Like it's nearly uncanny," one Redditor commented.

Another described the home bluntly. "Ugh, it's every bit as depressing and unwelcoming on the inside as it is outside," they wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.