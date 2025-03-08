Leaked plans from developer to demolish historic building sparks outrage: 'This is a crime against decency'

"That home was gorgeous. Should not have been allowed to be torn down."

A stunning Georgian estate in Greensboro, North Carolina, is making waves online — but not for the reasons one would hope.

A viral Reddit post has ignited heated debate after news broke that the newly purchased 1937 estate, featuring six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a carriage house, and three acres of lush greenery, is set to be demolished to make way for three "McMansions."

The culprit? A local developer, Roy Carroll, who bought the property for $4.5 million with plans to tear down the historic home. The backlash has been swift, with commenters decrying the destruction of a well-preserved piece of architectural history in favor of what one Redditor called "soulless, cookie-cutter builds."

Beyond the loss of history, the environmental impact of demolishing a home like this is staggering. According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, building reuse almost always yields less carbon pollution than new construction. The energy and materials already embedded in this home — think wood, brick, and stone — would be wasted, adding to landfill overflow and unnecessary carbon pollution.

Replacing a single-family home with three newly constructed ones may sound like an attempt at increased density, but in reality, this often means larger houses with bigger carbon impacts. McMansions, in particular, tend to prioritize size over sustainability, relying on inefficient designs, high-energy use, and resource-intensive materials.

There are alternative approaches that could respect both history and sustainability. Many developers have successfully repurposed historic homes into multi-unit residences, community spaces, or eco-friendly renovations that preserve their character while making them more energy-efficient. In cities like Portland and Austin, adaptive reuse projects have transformed historic properties into vibrant, sustainable housing solutions.

Organizations like the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Preservation Greensboro advocate for protecting architectural heritage while promoting sustainability. Even simple solutions — like offering incentives for home restoration over demolition — could prevent more buildings from meeting the same fate.

Redditors are not holding back their frustrations. Many advocated for laws to protect historic buildings.

One Redditor commented, "This is disgusting and should be illegal."

Another agreed, writing, "That home was gorgeous. Should not have been allowed to be torn down."

One user summed up the sentiments on the thread and said, "This is a crime against decency."

While the fate of this estate may be sealed, the conversation around historic preservation, sustainability, and responsible development is more urgent than ever. If nothing else, this viral moment is a reminder that our built environment is not just a commodity — it's a shared legacy worth fighting for.

