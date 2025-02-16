Local sparks disgust online after sharing photo of neighborhood: 'This looks like hell'

A group of Reddit users agree that bigger isn't always better when it comes to residential neighborhoods.

A photo posted in the r/McMansionHell subreddit shows a community in Georgia filled with dozens of tract homes. Though the picture was posted with little context — Reddit users didn't need any. Many commenters didn't think the homes were particularly aesthetically pleasing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Oh my… this looks dystopian," one commenter said. Another user agreed. "This looks like hell," the Redditor wrote.

The subreddit has more than 284,000 followers — many of whom share similar concerns and criticisms of McMansions.

The term "McMansion" is usually used to refer to a large mass-produced home made from low-quality materials. Despite their grand size, the homes are often called poorly designed and nonfunctional.

These homes can pose a threat to the environment too. McMansions are commonly built in suburban areas that require tracts of land to be cleared for construction. The homes are assembled using large quantities of toxic materials like vinyl or certain kinds of paint. Additionally, the foundations for McMansions are made of concrete which is a major contributor to air pollution.

McMansions also contribute to high energy consumption due to their size. The homes are typically 3,000 square feet or larger, which makes it difficult to cool and heat the living spaces.

According to Fast Company, the average American house has nearly tripled in size over the last 70 years, which has impacted energy consumption. Fortunately, there are easy upgrades homeowners can make that will help save energy and cut costs like using LED light bulbs or installing solar panels.

As for the Reddit post, the commenters made their distaste for McMansions clear. One Redditor even cited the surrounding scenery as a cause for concern.

"Only redeeming value is the forest all around," the commenter wrote. "How long do you think before it becomes more mansions?"

