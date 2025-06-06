Commenters mock photos of massive new home on the market: 'It's really just a monstrosity'

"Why are they always in a field with no landscaping whatsoever?"

Has the American dream gone too far? A post in the r/McMansionHell subreddit sparked a discussion about the sustainability of oversized homes.

"Another Texas Gem," the poster shared alongside several photos showcasing a gorgeous but excessively large home — over 7,000 square feet, according to Zillow.

"It's really just a monstrosity in a field," the original poster said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some Redditors actually didn't mind the home minus the "bland" interior. However, other commenters criticized the design and lack of a proper yard. "I can't stand these new builds with zero trees," one user commented.

One Redditor noted the irony of homes that are built in open spaces that could otherwise be used more efficiently: "Why are they always in a field with no landscaping whatsoever?" This raises the point that the land could preserve green space or accommodate multiple families through denser development.

"Like who actually needs that much house?" another Redditor wondered. "It's really bothersome. Just a bunch of open space for no reason."

The scale of large homes can lead to the disproportionate use of materials, land, and energy. High ceilings, multiple temperature control zones, and underused rooms drive up heating and cooling costs — both financial and environmental. According to the Energy Information Administration, space heating and cooling accounts for over 50% of residential energy use nationwide.

Maybe you have a big family and require a large home. There are ways to mitigate its environmental impact, including by switching to solar panels. Solar panels can dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of any home, regardless of size. When paired with energy-efficient appliances and good insulation, solar can bring electricity costs close to zero — especially in sunny states including Texas.

EnergySage provides a free service to compare quotes from vetted local companies and help you save nearly $10,000 on a solar system installation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.