New data reveals American solar panels are becoming astoundingly efficient: 'Output continues to climb'

Home solar and battery storage have never been more affordable for American homeowners. Residential solar prices dropped to their lowest level since tracking began in 2014, hitting just $2.50 per watt, while battery storage prices also fell to a record low of $999 per kilowatt-hour, according to EnergySage's latest marketplace intel report.

These price drops make clean energy more accessible than ever for homeowners looking to save money while reducing their environmental impact. The lower costs come alongside technological improvements, with solar panels becoming more powerful. Thirty-three percent of recent quotes included panels above 450 watts, up from just 1% a year earlier.

If you're considering switching to solar, now might be the perfect time. EnergySage offers free tools that let you quickly get solar installation estimates and compare quotes from vetted providers in your area, helping you find the best deal for your home.

Tesla's Powerwall 3 battery has dramatically disrupted the market, capturing 63% of nationwide marketplace share in the second half of 2024. The integrated battery and inverter solution has helped reduce overall system costs while providing homeowners with reliable backup power during outages.

More homeowners are adding batteries to their solar systems than ever before. The national battery attachment rate reached an all-time high of 45% in late 2024, showing that Americans increasingly want energy independence alongside bill savings.

Going solar remains one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs while reducing planet-warming pollution. The upfront investment typically pays for itself through decades of free electricity generation and protection from rising utility rates.

EnergySage's free comparison service can help you navigate the available incentives and rebates. With its help, the average person can secure nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations, making the switch even more affordable.

These federal incentives may not be available forever. President Donald Trump has said he intends to eliminate these subsidies to reduce federal spending. Changes to these programs would require congressional action, making their future uncertain. Either way, taking advantage of these incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars.

"Heading into 2025, solar and battery prices had never been lower on the EnergySage Marketplace, and for homeowners, that means more affordable and accessible clean energy solutions," noted Emily Walker, director of content and insights at EnergySage, in a press release, as the company noted "solar panel output continues to climb."

"As panel technologies improve, more homeowners are being offered higher-output systems—meaning fewer panels, more power, and a better return on investment," Walker added.

