Proud homeowner shares photos after designing and building rustic tiny home: 'Beautiful setting'

Some people dream of fame and fortune. Others dream of living in a tiny home. And who doesn't love seeing a dream come true?

In r/TinyHouses, a proud homeowner with the latter dream shared photos of their custom-built tiny house.

The images show a beautiful home that just so happens to be small. It also has a tent nearby that functions as a storage space. With a wood-burning stove and plenty of firewood chopped up outside, this wilderness enthusiast has everything they need.

"Living here this summer full time until the new job starts in the fall," the original poster, who had just sold their house, said. "Designed and built this in 2024. 12'x18' with a 12'x8' porch. Canvas sides, vinyl roof. 36" of T1-11 on the side."

While tiny homes may not be for everyone, this alternative lifestyle could help you save money. HomeAdvisor says the average cost of building a tiny home is $45,000. It's a smaller space to heat and cool, and energy-efficient appliances can reduce your energy bill even more.

By consuming less energy, you're also doing the planet a favor. Using only what you need keeps energy demands down and creates a better environment for all of us.

Speaking of the environment, living in a tiny home can bring you closer to the great outdoors. And living in a place that has more greenery can be great for your mental health.

Some tiny home owners maximize those savings and supercharge their eco-friendly contributions by installing solar panels — which can bring monthly energy costs down to $0.

EnergySage's free services can result in $10,000 saved on installation costs. Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program is another way to start your solar journey, and you won't have to put any money down.

A Reddit user was in awe of the OP's setup, commenting: "Congrats! Beautiful setting!"

When a user asked what the process was like, the OP said: "I designed the whole building in CAD, then found a manufacturer for the canvas and vinyl. I had the land and built this on it. If I was to sell them (no door, no stove) it would be around $15,000 delivered with all wood, hardware, etc."

"This place looks sweet!" another person exclaimed. "Congrats on the move."

